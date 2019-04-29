You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam's April annual inflation rate at 2.93%: stats office

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 11:30 AM

[HANOI] Vietnam's consumer price index in April rose 2.93 per cent from a year earlier, led by an increase in the cost of education services and food, government data released on Monday showed.

The cost of education services rose 6.11 per cent in the period, while the cost of food and food services was up 4.28 per cent, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

Compared with last month, the consumer price index rose 0.31 per cent, the GSO said. It increased 1.00 per cent from the end of last year.

The core inflation rate - excluding food, energy, health care and education prices - rose 1.88 per cent in April from a year earlier and was up 0.09 per cent from March, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4 per cent this year. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Extra abdication holidays pose dilemma for hardworking Japanese

US military spending up for first time in 7 years: Sipri

UK pushes Google, Facebook to tackle harmful online content

US warns China over civil forces in South China Sea: FT

Philippine rate cut a matter of timing as oil rises, Diokno says

Federal Reserve may end up seeing 1995-96 rate cuts as template for today

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 Organising the organisation
4 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
5 Nikkei buys Singapore-based media startup DealStreetAsia

Must Read

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

Apr 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Best World, iFast, Raffles Medical, Thakral, No Signboard, Ayondo

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening