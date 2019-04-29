Vietnam's April annual inflation rate at 2.93%: stats office

[HANOI] Vietnam's consumer price index in April rose 2.93 per cent from a year earlier, led by an increase in the cost of education services and food, government data released on Monday showed.

The cost of education services rose 6.11 per cent in the period, while the cost of food and food services was up 4.28 per cent, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

Compared with last month, the consumer price index rose 0.31 per cent, the GSO said. It increased 1.00 per cent from the end of last year.

The core inflation rate - excluding food, energy, health care and education prices - rose 1.88 per cent in April from a year earlier and was up 0.09 per cent from March, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4 per cent this year.

