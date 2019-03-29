You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam's Q1 GDP growth at 6.79% y-o-y vs 7.45% growth in Q1 last year: govt

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 10:25 AM

AK_viet_2903.jpg
Vietnam posted gross domestic product growth of 6.79 per cent in the first quarter this year, slower than an expansion of 7.45 per cent in the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Friday.
PHOTO: KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD

[HANOI] Vietnam posted gross domestic product growth of 6.79 per cent in the first quarter this year, slower than an expansion of 7.45 per cent in the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Friday.

The processing and manufacturing industry grew 8.63 per cent, while the services sector rose 6.50 per cent and the agricultural sector was up 2.68 per cent, the GSO said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country posted GDP growth of 7.08 per cent last year, the quickest pace since 2011 and faster than an expansion of 6.81 per cent in 2017.

Vietnam targets an economic growth of between 6.6 per cent and 6.8 per cent this year.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US, China resume trade talks in Beijing after 'productive working dinner'

Japan's factory output rises, unemployment stays low

New Singapore registry can protect names of geographically unique cheeses, cured meats

Brazil ex-President Temer charged in graft case linked to meatpacker JBS

UK consumers hold their nerve in Brexit storm: GfK

Federal Reserve bank president downplays recession fears, stresses flexible Fed policy

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPL, Sim Leisure, OneApex, China Kangda, International Cement

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening