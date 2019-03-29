Vietnam's Q1 GDP growth at 6.79% y-o-y vs 7.45% growth in Q1 last year: govt

Vietnam posted gross domestic product growth of 6.79 per cent in the first quarter this year, slower than an expansion of 7.45 per cent in the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Friday.

The processing and manufacturing industry grew 8.63 per cent, while the services sector rose 6.50 per cent and the agricultural sector was up 2.68 per cent, the GSO said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country posted GDP growth of 7.08 per cent last year, the quickest pace since 2011 and faster than an expansion of 6.81 per cent in 2017.

Vietnam targets an economic growth of between 6.6 per cent and 6.8 per cent this year.

REUTERS