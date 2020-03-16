You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Virus checkpoint queues stretch kilometres in Manila

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 4:57 PM

file79q2nzeh5cx1kb4bc4el.jpg
Vehicles entering the Philippine capital were stuck in kilometre-long queues Monday at checkpoints enforcing a quarantine aimed at curbing the nation's rising coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MANILA] Vehicles entering the Philippine capital were stuck in kilometre-long queues Monday at checkpoints enforcing a quarantine aimed at curbing the nation's rising coronavirus cases.

Despite a halt on domestic travel to and from the capital, shuttered malls and curfews, workers as well as provisions were still being allowed in via police and military checkpoints.

Manila's population of some 12 million swells daily with an army of labourers who commute to work on packed buses from its relatively cheaper suburbs.

"I am fine with it because it is for the safety of everyone," said 47-year-old truck driver Pablito Elipien, who is used to the capital's notorious gridlock.

Though the Philippines has detected a fraction of the infections seen in hot spots such as China and Italy, its confirmed cases have jumped to 140, with 12 deaths.

SEE ALSO

Samsung Electronics urges shareholders to use electronic voting for AGM amid coronavirus

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the capital sealed off to domestic travel from Sunday, and by Monday the city's malls -- centres of life in the country -- were opting to shut down.

Local leaders were also to begin imposing night-time curfews in some areas to encourage people to stay home, and "large" masses have been called off in the Catholic majority nation's capital.

For the workers stuck in the checkpoint queues, delay and discomfort are facts of life for their commutes into the city, which take hours on a normal day.

"It's (checkpoints) not really an inconvenience as long as you have the necessary documents," said Virgilio Aniceto, 51, a construction worker.

 

AFP

Government & Economy

BOJ ramps up risky asset buying

Hong Kong online store sends soap, snacks to detained protesters

Japan's January machinery orders rebound, but virus fallout dims outlook

Bank of Japan likely to debate additional easing steps in Monday's emergency meeting

Thai central bank says to monitor impact of Fed’s moves on market sentiment

New Zealand bans mass gatherings, promises fiscal package will be significant

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 04:48 PM
Technology

Samsung Electronics urges shareholders to use electronic voting for AGM amid coronavirus

[SEOUL] Technology giant Samsung Electronics has adopted electronic voting for the first time ever for this year's...

Mar 16, 2020 04:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore investor relations body seeks clarity on virtual AGMs amid virus outbreak

THE Investor Relations Professionals Association (Singapore) or IRPAS has recommended an "active dialogue" on how...

Mar 16, 2020 04:38 PM
Consumer

Kingfisher shuts all French, Spanish stores due to coronavirus

[LONDON] Home improvement group Kingfisher said on Monday all 221 of its Castorama and Brico Dépôt stores in France...

Mar 16, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares tumble as pandemic fears grip Europe

[FRANKFURT] European shares plunged on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic raged through much of Europe, with...

Mar 16, 2020 04:32 PM
Life & Culture

Cooped up by coronavirus, millions in China discover the joy of cooking

[BEIJING]  Apron-clad Zhang Xuesi adjusted the flame on his cooking stove, while wielding a spatula to flip in his...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.