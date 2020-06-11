You are here

Virus cuts G-20 GDP by record 3.4% in first quarter: OECD

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 8:33 PM

[PARIS] Measures to curtail the coronavirus outbreak caused a 3.4 per cent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) for the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies in the first three months of 2020, the largest decline since records began in 1998, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development...

422 Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in community

Jun 11, 2020 08:14 PM
Starhill Global Reit expects H2 distribution to be below 90% of taxable income

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) on Thursday said its upcoming distribution to...

Jun 11, 2020 07:59 PM
More rental help for sub-tenants on State properties, even non-SMEs

THE Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Thursday that it has notified master tenants on State properties of their...

Jun 11, 2020 07:54 PM
Singapore will play role in shaping post-Covid-19 global order: Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE will play its part in shaping the frameworks and protocols of the global post-Covid-19 world, supported by...

Jun 11, 2020 07:17 PM
Digital security firm Disa disposes stake in Equation Energy

DIGITAL security firm Disa Limited on Thursday said it has agreed to dispose its entire stake of 700,000 shares in...

Jun 11, 2020 07:07 PM
Only Hong Kong can solve unrest, British foreign minister says

[LONDON] The British government has said any solution to the unrest in Hong Kong must come from the former colony...

