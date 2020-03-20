Virus outbreak: Singapore International Water Week and Temasek's Ecosperity postponed

THE Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), a biennial showcase that has put Singapore on the world stage since 2008, on Friday became the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which had been set to run alongside the World Cities Summit and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore in July, has been pushed back to June 20 to 24 next year.

Meanwhile, Ecosperity Week 2020, which is presented by state investment firm Temasek, has been rescheduled - from July 2020 to June 2021 - also on the back of the deadly pandemic.

“Singapore and countries worldwide have implemented various restrictions, including on travel and large-scale events,” the SIWW organisers - the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, and national water agency PUB - noted in a decision announced on Friday.

“We will continue to work with strategic partners, business leaders, governments and delegates around the world to discuss challenges, opportunities and share best practices for developing more resilient, sustainable and liveable cities.”

Ecosperity Week, an annual sustainable growth-themed event, includes the flagship Ecosperity Conference, as well as the Singapore Sustainability Investing and Financing Conference.

“This decision has been made in line with local and global measures to limit the transmission of Covid-19,” said the organiser, also on Friday, while citing moves such as border restrictions and a cap on gatherings with more than 250 attendees.

The most recent edition of the SIWW in 2018 attracted some S$23 billion in business deals, as well as more than 24,000 participants and 1,100 participating companies - up from the S$19 billion in deals and 21,000 participants secured in 2016.

Among other highlights, the event is known for the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize, an award presented alongside a sister accolade, the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize.