You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Virus outbreak: Singapore International Water Week, Asia Infrastructure Forum and Temasek's Ecosperity postponed

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 5:18 PM
UPDATED Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 8:48 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), a biennial showcase that has put Singapore on the world stage since 2008, on Friday became the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which had been set to run alongside the World Cities Summit and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore in July, has been pushed back to June 20 to 24 next year.

The co-located Asia Infrastructure Forum, as well as the Ecosperity Week 2020 presented by state investment firm Temasek, have also been rescheduled.

Ecosperity Week will take place in June 2021; Infrastructure Asia, a tie-up between government agency Enterprise Singapore and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said that the new date for the Asia Infrastructure Forum “will be announced in due course”.

The postponements come even as new social distancing guidelines from the Ministry of Health forbade all gatherings with 250 or more participants, from Friday until June 30.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: Stricter measures including ban on events of over 250 people; new app to help contact tracing

This upcoming iteration of the SIWW had been expected to draw a similar number of attendees as in 2018; that year, the flagship event attracted some S$23 billion in business deals, as well as more than 24,000 participants and 1,100 participating companies.

Among other highlights, the event is known for the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize, an award presented alongside a sister accolade, the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize.

“Singapore and countries worldwide have implemented various restrictions, including on travel and large-scale events,” the organisers noted in a decision announced on Friday.

“We will continue to work with strategic partners, business leaders, governments and delegates around the world to discuss challenges, opportunities and share best practices for developing more resilient, sustainable and liveable cities.”

The SIWW is organised by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) and national water agency PUB.

The World Cities Summit is put on by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Centre for Liveable Cities - a joint MEWR and Ministry of National Development set-up - while the CleanEnviro Summit is organised by the National Environment Agency.

Meanwhile, Ecosperity Week, an annual sustainable growth-themed event, includes the flagship Ecosperity Conference, as well as the Singapore Sustainability Investing and Financing Conference.

“This decision has been made in line with local and global measures to limit the transmission of Covid-19,” said organiser Temasek, also on Friday, citing moves such as border restrictions and the cap on gatherings with at least 250 attendees.

Government & Economy

Covid-19: Stricter measures including ban on events of over 250 people; new app to help contact tracing

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

US and Mexico plan to close border to 'non-essential travel'

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Taiwan's new 'electronic fence' for quarantines leads wave of virus monitoring

MOM penalises 5 firms for age-related discriminatory hiring

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 08:15 PM
Transport

EU states agree to suspend airline slot requirements until October

[BRUSSELS] The EU agreed on Friday to suspend requirements that oblige airlines to use at least 80 per cent of their...

Mar 20, 2020 07:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia launches anti-dumping probe over China coil steel product

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has launched an anti-dumping probe into imports of some hot rolled coil steel from China after a...

Mar 20, 2020 07:01 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Stricter measures including ban on events of over 250 people; new app to help contact tracing

STRICTER "safe distancing measures" are being introduced for events, public venues such as food and beverage outlets...

Mar 20, 2020 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

UMS' Penang factory to resume operations, but group's California plant closes

PRECISION engineering firm UMS Holdings on Friday said its facilities in Penang can continue its operations amid...

Mar 20, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.