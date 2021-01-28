Visitor arrivals to Singapore rise to 24,010 in December: STB

Visitor arrivals to Singapore rose to 24,010 in December, up from 14,680 in November, but still less than 2 per cent of the 1.72 million visitors a year ago.

AT the end of a pandemic-hit year, visitor arrivals to Singapore rose to 24,010 in December, up from 14,680 in November, but still less than 2 per cent of the 1.72 million visitors a year ago, the latest Singapore Tourism Board (STB) figures showed.

China, Indonesia, and India were the top three sources of arrivals.

December's figures took full-year visitor arrivals to 2.74 million, down 85.7 per cent from 2019.

The average length of stay for 2020 was 4.29 days, up 27.8 per cent year on year, as Covid-19 quarantine measures necessitated longer stays. Total visitor days were 11.76 million, down 81.7 per cent year on year.

For the full year, the top sources of arrivals - driven chiefly by January, before the Covid-19 pandemic significantly affected international travel - were Indonesia, China, and Australia.