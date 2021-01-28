You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore rise to 24,010 in December: STB

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 12:55 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

file7dys92xlxu81j0c6t8tl.jpg
Visitor arrivals to Singapore rose to 24,010 in December, up from 14,680 in November, but still less than 2 per cent of the 1.72 million visitors a year ago.
PHOTO: AFP

AT the end of a pandemic-hit year, visitor arrivals to Singapore rose to 24,010 in December, up from 14,680 in November, but still less than 2 per cent of the 1.72 million visitors a year ago, the latest Singapore Tourism Board (STB) figures showed.

China, Indonesia, and India were the top three sources of arrivals.

December's figures took full-year visitor arrivals to 2.74 million, down 85.7 per cent from 2019.

The average length of stay for 2020 was 4.29 days, up 27.8 per cent year on year, as Covid-19 quarantine measures necessitated longer stays. Total visitor days were 11.76 million, down 81.7 per cent year on year.

For the full year, the top sources of arrivals - driven chiefly by January, before the Covid-19 pandemic significantly affected international travel - were Indonesia, China, and Australia.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New opportunities for Singapore, Indonesia businesses to collaborate: Chan Chun Sing

Australia extends New Zealand 'travel bubble' pause amid new Covid-19 cases

Philippine economy shrinks more than expected on weak demand

AstraZeneca to produce 90 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in Japan

Singapore's resident employment levels back at pre-Covid levels: MOM

Five-pronged strategy to build up Singapore as e-commerce hub: Chan Chun Sing

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 12:56 PM
Government & Economy

New opportunities for Singapore, Indonesia businesses to collaborate: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE stands ready to work closely with Indonesia to emerge stronger from the pandemic, said Trade and Industry...

Jan 28, 2021 12:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Aspen falls 3.8% after mainboard transfer

SHARES of Malaysian property developer Aspen (Group) Holdings shed more than 3 per cent on the company's trading...

Jan 28, 2021 12:27 PM
Transport

FedEx to relocate Hong Kong-based pilots to San Francisco to avoid quarantine: memo

[HONG KONG] Freight carrier FedEx Corp will temporarily relocate its Hong Kong-based pilots to San Francisco because...

Jan 28, 2021 12:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Ascott Residence Trust to 'hold', sees lack of catalysts

CGS-CIMB has downgraded its "add" call on Ascott Residence Trust (ART) to "hold" while raising its target price on...

Jan 28, 2021 12:02 PM
Technology

Samsung boosts dividends as family faces giant tax bill

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced plans for a huge one-off dividend payment for shareholders with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China wants to work with foreign peers on anti-trust issues: central bank vice-governor

Singapore stocks slide at Thursday's open; STI down 1.3%

Hong Kong: Stocks begin sharply lower on Thursday

Epic battle over GameStop as 'nerds' take on Wall Street

In multiple messsages, Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for