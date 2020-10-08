You are here

Home > Government & Economy

VP debate strikes civil tone after ugly US presidential clash

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 12:17 PM

nz_usdebate_081072.jpg
US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday congratulated Senator Kamala Harris on the historic nature of her candidacy, in a strikingly more civil debate than the nasty presidential face-off just a week ago.
PHOTO: AFP

[SALT LAKE CITY] US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday congratulated Senator Kamala Harris on the historic nature of her candidacy, in a strikingly more civil debate than the nasty presidential face-off just a week ago.

The name-calling, interruptions and attacks that marked the debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, prompted outrage and disgust in the United States and abroad.

Just a week later, Mr Pence spoke directly to 55-year-old Harris and praised her for being the first woman of colour on a major party presidential ticket.

"I also want to congratulate you, as I did on that phone call, on the historic nature of your nomination," said Mr Pence, 61.

A smiling and nodding Harris, who was born in California to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, courteously accepted his words with a "Thank you".

SEE ALSO

Facebook to pause political ads as US election day ends

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The scene was a brief interlude of politeness in a bruising campaign that seemed to scrape bottom on September 29 with Mr Trump shouting over moderator Chris Wallace and Mr Biden telling the president: "Will you shut up, man!"

A firm admonishment before the debate in Salt Lake City from moderator Susan Page set an expectation of basic courtesy between the vice-presidential candidates.

"We want a debate that is lively. But Americans also deserve a discussion that is civil. These are tumultuous times, but we can and will have a respectful exchange," Ms Page said.

Moments before Mr Pence offered his congratulations he also thanked the Democratic White House contenders for wishing Mr Trump well after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Pence noted their "expressions of genuine concern." The pair even engaged in some of the witty slings that viewers of election debates are slightly more familiar with than the Biden-Trump train wreck.

"Senator Harris you're entitled to your opinion, but you're not entitled to your own facts," Mr Pence said, quoting deceased Democratic politician Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

Ms Harris listened intently, though social media lit up with snarky comments about an administration that coined the phrase "alternative facts."

Despite the debate ending without name calling, it was not an entirely sedate affair.

In the opening moments of what was the only face-off between the vice-presidential candidates, Ms Harris said Mr Trump's response to Covid was the "greatest failure" of any US administration.

Mr Pence fired back by accusing Ms Harris of undermining the public faith in any virus vaccine that could become available under Mr Trump.

"I think (that) is unconscionable," he said with a shake of his head.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan service sector sentiment improves in Sept to 2-1/2-year high

Cruises from Singapore to restart in November with pilot for residents

Business, labour groups urge G-20 to close 'stimulus gap' in Covid-19 crisis

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says economy to continue recovering from pandemic's pain

Japan to remove travel ban for 12 countries including Singapore next month: Yomiuri

Brazil's Car Wash corruption probe eyes Petrobras bunker fuel contracts

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

Japan service sector sentiment improves in Sept to 2-1/2-year high

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in September to the highest level in 2-1/2 years, a Cabinet...

Oct 8, 2020 01:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

DBS Group Research sees CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) as a "China behemoth in the making", and noted that the...

Oct 8, 2020 12:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold holds steady on US stimulus hopes, US jobs data in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as renewed hopes for more US stimulus kept the bullion...

Oct 8, 2020 12:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Motley Fool to close Hong Kong business due to political uncertainty

[HONG KONG] Investment news site Motley Fool will shutter its Hong Kong operations due to the uncertain political...

Oct 8, 2020 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

Cruises from Singapore to restart in November with pilot for residents

STARTING November this year, cruises with enhanced safety protocols will be piloted for two cruise lines that are...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, HC Surgical, Medinex, CDL, Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

August unemployment rate hits decade-high; worst is not over

MAS tipped to stand pat on Singdollar policy next week

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for