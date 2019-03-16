Wage Credit Scheme: S$600m for more than 90,000 employers

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MORE than 90,000 employers - most of them small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - will get more than S$600 million in payouts this month under the Wage Credit Scheme.
The Finance Ministry and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said in a statement on Friday
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg