Warren surges past Biden in new 2020 US election poll

[WASHINGTON] Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has surged past former vice president Joe Biden in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Mrs Warren was the choice of 27 per cent of the Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters surveyed nationwide in the Quinnipiac University poll while 25 per cent opted for Biden.

Quinnipiac said that, although the findings were within the margin of error it was the first time since March that Mrs Warren had topped Biden in a poll by the university.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was in third place with 16 per cent followed by Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with seven percent and California Senator Kamala Harris with three per cent.

In an August national poll, Biden was at 32 per cent, Mrs Warren at 19 pre cent and Sanders at 15 per cent, Quinnipiac said.

Another recent poll also had Mrs Warren overtaking Biden in Iowa for the first time. Iowa is the first state to vote in the Democratic primary race.

AFP