You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Warren surges past Biden in new 2020 US election poll

Wed, Sep 25, 2019 - 11:03 PM

doc779e3wog6ehbxxktgzm_doc777z1ym2uqbo68iakh5.jpg
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has surged past former vice president Joe Biden in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a poll published on Wednesday.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has surged past former vice president Joe Biden in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Mrs Warren was the choice of 27 per cent of the Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters surveyed nationwide in the Quinnipiac University poll while 25 per cent opted for Biden.

Quinnipiac said that, although the findings were within the margin of error it was the first time since March that Mrs Warren had topped Biden in a poll by the university.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was in third place with 16 per cent followed by Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with seven percent and California Senator Kamala Harris with three per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In an August national poll, Biden was at 32 per cent, Mrs Warren at 19 pre cent and Sanders at 15 per cent, Quinnipiac said.

Another recent poll also had Mrs Warren overtaking Biden in Iowa for the first time. Iowa is the first state to vote in the Democratic primary race.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump claims mistreatment as Democrats open impeachment probe

Trump asked Ukraine president to look into Biden activities - call summary

British Parliament reconvenes after court rules Boris Johnson unlawfully suspended it

Dozens of Hong Kong protesters appear in court on rioting charges

Indonesian protests over new laws cloud business sentiment

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly