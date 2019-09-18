You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'We are losing the race' on climate catastrophe, warns UN chief

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 7:36 AM

nz_guterres_180945.jpg
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday the world was "losing the race" to avert climate disaster, but that greenhouse gas reduction targets were not out of reach yet.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday the world was "losing the race" to avert climate disaster, but that greenhouse gas reduction targets were not out of reach yet.

He was speaking during an interview with the Covering Climate Now coalition of media, which includes AFP, days before a UN youth climate summit that will be followed by a meeting with world leaders, where he will urge countries to raise their commitments set under the Paris agreement.

The landmark accord saw countries pledge to limit the long-term rise in the average temperature of the Earth to 2 deg Cover pre-industrial levels, and if possible to 1.5 deg C.

"What I want is to have the whole of society putting pressure on governments to make governments understand they need to run faster, because we are losing the race," he said, adding: "What the science tells us today is that these targets are still reachable."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Guterres said that inaction by some key countries, including the US, could be at least partly offset by action at the sub-national level, for example in the carbon neutral pledges made by the states of California and New York.

"I think one of the best things of the US society is the fact that it is a federal country... that decisions are decentralised, so I will be always very strongly in favour of keeping decisions on climate change as decentralised as possible," he said.

He noted that major cities, regions and businesses were taking over, and that banks and investment funds were pulling out of the coal and fossil fuel sectors.

Mr Guterres also cited the example of the European Union, where only three countries now oppose the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and said that he felt a "new wind" in the push for renewable energy, especially with the growth of solar in India and China.

Failure to meet the goals laid out under the Paris agreement could lead to the crossing of so-called "tipping points" such as the thawing of the Earth's permafrost that further accelerate warming, creating a situation where extreme weather events become the norm.

Mr Guterres said he was heartened by growing societal awareness, which meant that hope was not yet lost, "but that requires profound changes in the way we produce food, in the way we power our economies, in the way we organise our cities, in the way we produce energy."

"I feel that more and more people, companies, cities, and governments, are understanding that needs to be done," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Venezuela parliament ratifies Guaido as interim president

Spain to hold fourth election in four years on Nov 10

California vows to fight Trump administration's plan on emissions

300 more Chinese arrested in Philippines crackdown

Hong Kong activists take cause to US Congress, urge pressure on Beijing

Trump says China trade deal could come before US election, or not

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Must Read

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_port_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down 8.9% in Aug, boosted by gold exports

BT_20190918_ABST18_3895499.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Future of semi-conductor industry bright' even when chips are down

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly