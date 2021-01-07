You are here

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 8:46 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg

THE World Economic Forum's (WEF) special annual meeting in Singapore has moved its dates to May 25-28, nearly two weeks later than the previously announced dates of May 13-16.

Sources told The Business Times that the shift in dates happened after feedback that the original dates clashed with Hari Raya Puasa on May 13. BT further understands that the new dates coincide with other regional events slated for that period.

A check by BT found that an online statement published on the WEF's website on Dec 7, 2020 was quietly updated to reflect the change in dates.

The WEF did not respond to multiple e-mailed queries from BT regarding the reason for the shift in dates. When contacted on Wednesday, managing director for public engagement Adrian Monck did not comment on whether the change was due to Hari Raya Puasa.

"We are just glad these dates are available," he said.

WEF's special annual meeting brings together global political and business leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. The event was moved from Davos, Switzerland, to Singapore in light of the Covid-19 situation in Europe.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said on Tuesday that participants will have to abide by strict public-health requirements and safe-management measures, including pre-departure and on-arrival testing for Covid-19.

Attendees will also have limited interactions with the local community, he said.

