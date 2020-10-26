You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'We're not going to control pandemic': Trump aide

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 6:50 AM

rk_MarkMeadows_261020.jpg
Chief of staff Mark Meadows was speaking amid a sharp resurgence of the coronavirus across the US, with case numbers setting daily records and the death toll fast approaching 225,000.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's chief of staff said on Sunday that "we're not going to control the pandemic," drawing a rebuke from the Biden campaign that "they are admitting defeat."

Chief of staff Mark Meadows was speaking amid a sharp resurgence of the coronavirus across the US, with case...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Arabs favour Biden over Trump in US election: poll

With everything to lose, Trump barrels into final stretch

US insists on need to ban TikTok

Spain declares virus emergency as global cases soar

Covid-19 and Singapore's wealth gap

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

[SINGAPORE] Whether it's chartering a private jet for a flight to nowhere or hiring a luxury yacht, some in...

Oct 26, 2020 07:07 AM
Consumer

Coca-Cola European agrees to buy Coca-Cola Amatil for A$9.23b

[SYDNEY] Coca-Cola European Partners agreed to buy Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil on Monday, creating a global...

Oct 26, 2020 07:03 AM
Garage

Airbnb tells shareholder group board approves share split

[NEW YORK] Airbnb is splitting its privately held shares ahead of a planned initial public offering, according to an...

Oct 26, 2020 06:54 AM
Banking & Finance

Westpac flags A$1.22b hit to second-half cash earnings

[SYDNEY] Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it would take an A$1.22 billion (S$1.18 billion) hit to...

Oct 26, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Arabs favour Biden over Trump in US election: poll

[RIYADH] Democratic nominee Joe Biden substantially leads his Republican opponent Donald Trump as the Arab world's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

What will New York real estate look like next year?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for