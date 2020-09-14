West Mall, Liat Towers, Changi T3 and Queensway Shopping Centre among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] West Mall, Shake Shack at Liat Towers and 4Fingers Crispy Chicken at Changi Airport Terminal 3 are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Monday (Sept 14).
There were four visits by confirmed cases at the...
