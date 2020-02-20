You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Western vendors' 5G mobile technology on par with Huawei, says US

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Lisbon 

EU countries have no reason to use 5G mobile technology from Huawei because Sweden's Ericsson, Finland's Nokia and South Korea's Samsung are on a par with the Chinese group in the field, a senior US diplomat said.

Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary for cyber, international communications and information policy at the US State Department, said on a visit to Lisbon it was "necessary to demystify" the notion that Huawei is more advanced in 5G.

Washington wants its allies to ban Huawei, the world's largest producer of telecoms equipment, arguing the use of its kit creates the potential for espionage by China - a claim denied by Huawei and Beijing.

Its stance has sparked tensions with allies such as Britain, whose Prime Minister Boris Johnson has granted Huawei a limited role in building a 5G mobile network.

SEE ALSO

Producer prices in US rise more than forecast on services

Mr Strayer said the United States is encouraging European countries to think carefully about the security and economic implications of rushing forward with using Huawei's technology.

"There is no way to fully mitigate any type of risk except the use of trusted vendors from democratic countries," Mr Strayer told reporters.

"The good news is Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung all provide 5G technology that is on a par with the one Huawei is providing today. They are leading the world in the type of technology they have."

Huawei said it spent US$15 billion last year on research to help it achieve market leadership and has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no US company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price.

Mr Strayer said Western vendors such as Ericsson and Nokia will use an open architecture with more functionality, creating opportunities for companies in the United States and Europe to provide compatible equipment.

American companies such as Dell, Cisco, Juniper and VMware "want to play a future role", he said, seeing that many European companies are also getting involved.

The European Union has said it would allow members to decide what part China's Huawei can play in 5G networks.

Portugal last month approved guidelines for its 5G strategy and launched a working group to permanently monitor the risks and security of this network. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Budget 2020's short-term stimulus could be smaller than it seems

Foreign worker quota cuts: Tough love for the construction sector

Attracting talent 'still a hurdle for Singapore deep-tech startups'

Beyond just a Budget, let's look at the strategic underpinnings

Indon parliament wants to tax wider range of plastics

Singapore looking for new sources of masks

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus

[DUBAI] Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shi'ite city...

Feb 19, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Sanders surges to double digit lead: poll

[WASHINGTON] Bernie Sanders has surged to a double-digit lead over his rivals in the race for the Democratic...

Feb 19, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Producer prices in US rise more than forecast on services

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US producer prices rose more than forecast in January, suggesting some inflationary...

Feb 19, 2020 11:01 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand introduces free parking at its malls during lunch, dinner hours

GOVERNMENT-LINKED landlord CapitaLand said on Wednesday that it's been running a free parking promotion at its malls...

Feb 19, 2020 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly