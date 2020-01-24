Westpac economists now see RBA delaying rate cut to April

Analysts at Westpac Banking Corp now expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates in April, rather than February, following a second month of surprisingly upbeat jobs data.

In a note to clients, chief economist Bill Evans said the dip in unemployment to a nine-month low of 5.1 per cent in December was probably enough to delay a cut.

"It is sufficiently strong a signal for the Board, which has emphasised the labour market as a key policy driver, to opt for a deferment of the rate cut process pending further information," said Mr Evans.

The RBA holds its next policy meeting on Feb 4 and the market had already sharply scaled back the chance of an easing following Thursday's employment report.

