You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Westpac revises RBA rate call; now expects cut in November

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 10:26 AM

rk_westpac_280920.jpg
Economists at Australia's Westpac Banking Group pushed back their forecasts for a rate cut by the country's central bank to November from October, saying it would allow the government "clear air" to sell its budget.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Economists at Australia's Westpac Banking Group pushed back their forecasts for a rate cut by the country's central bank to November from October, saying it would allow the government "clear air" to sell its budget.

Westpac economist Bill Evans expects the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut the cash rate by 15 basis points to 0.1 per cent and commit to buying bonds in the 5-10 year maturities at its Nov 3 board meeting.

Just last Wednesday, Mr Evans had predicted a move in October on the same day as the delayed federal budget.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 10:33 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH, News Corp Australia to bring digital marketing service for SMEs to Singapore

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) and News Corp Australia (NCA) have signed a three-year partnership to bring NCA's...

Sep 28, 2020 10:32 AM
Life & Culture

Nadal begins 'most difficult' French Open as Serena tries again

[PARIS] Rafael Nadal embarks Monday on what he has described as his "most difficult ever Roland Garros" while Serena...

Sep 28, 2020 10:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia sends blue ammonia to Japan in world-first shipment

[RIYADH] The world's first shipment of blue ammonia is on its way from Saudi Arabia to Japan, where it will be used...

Sep 28, 2020 10:08 AM
Technology

SMIC's Hong Kong shares tumble after US tightens export restrictions

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) fell more than 7 per...

Sep 28, 2020 10:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

SHARES of Vicplas International, which makes medical devices and pipes, tumbled on Monday morning despite the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Wariness among Reit managers, trustees as contentious merger proposals move forward

Singtel unit NCS eyes regional growth

15 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, none in community

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.