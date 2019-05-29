You are here

Where's Joe? Biden taking it slow in early campaign days

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 7:11 AM

While Democratic presidential hopefuls barnstorm through early voting states, the party's frontrunner for the nomination, Joe Biden, is working at a different pace altogether, rolling out his 2020 campaign in limited stages and to moderate numbers of voters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Despite Mr Biden's sluggish start, President Donald Trump is already fixating on the former vice-president as his main rival in next year's election, going so far as to invoke North Korea's dictator in a tweet criticising Biden last weekend during a trip to Asia.

When Mr Biden does hit the trail, he routinely promises that "no one is going to work longer and campaign harder" to win voter trust and support in the run-up to 2020.

But since officially launching his White House bid in April, the veteran Democrat has made fewer than a dozen campaign stops, and his team has routinely offered a daily update to reporters: "Joe Biden has no public events scheduled."

His participation in a teachers' union town hall on Tuesday in Houston, Texas will be his first public campaign event in 10 days.

During that period, Senator Cory Booker has crisscrossed Iowa in an RV camper; Bernie Sanders, number two in the Democratic polls, has campaigned in four states; and Senator Elizabeth Warren has held no less than eight public events, including four on Sunday.

After his campaign kickoff rally on May 18 in Philadelphia, the 76-year-old Biden has largely kept his head down, attending fundraisers in Florida and Tennessee. Fundraisers are also set for this week in Texas.

'JUST WAIT AND SEE' 

While Mr Biden has eased into the race, Mr Trump has not hesitated to attack him, including sending eyebrow-raising tweets during his visit to Japan amid tensions with North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Trump tweeted on Saturday that he "smiled when (Kim) called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse."

On Tuesday, the Biden camp pushed back firmly, calling the president's comments "beneath the dignity of the office" and part of a pattern of Mr Trump "embracing autocrats."

"To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice-President speaks for itself," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Advisors have argued that because of his near-universal name recognition, and popularity within Democratic circles, Mr Biden does not need to relentlessly introduce himself to voters, as several other candidates are doing.

His commanding lead in early polling also signals that media attention will follow him wherever and whenever he hits the campaign trail.

Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders said at the Philadelphia rally that the candidate will soon ramp up his campaigning.

"He knows that folks have questions about his stamina, his ability to go long days, long nights," she said. "What he'll tell you is 'just watch, just wait and see.'"

AFP

