You are here

Home > Government & Economy

White House adviser plays down US credit risk over shutdown

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 12:04 AM

[WASHINGTON] White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Wednesday he did not see any risk of a credit downgrade for the United States amid the partial government shutdown because the country's overall economy remained strong.

The shutdown adds uncertainty to the economic picture, Mr Hassett, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told CNN in an interview.

Mr Hassett also acknowledged the United States could end up with zero growth in the first quarter if the shutdown, which began Dec 22, extended for the whole quarter.

But he said the Trump administration still predicts 3 per cent growth this year and that it saw the chances of a recession in 2020 at very close to zero.

"I don't think a downgrade is in play," Mr Hassett said. "I don't think that there's any risk at all, given how strong the economy is, that we will be downgraded."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Europe seeks to protect fishing from 'no deal' Brexit

Huawei executive can make good case against extradition - Canada envoy

Philippine lawmakers back bill to jail 12-year-olds

EU warns of crime risks from governments' sales of passports, visas

Saudi Arabia looks for fun to spur economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 The man who sold Thai Express returns

Must Read

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

doc73re0abqu10vvdl3d92_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Transport

Car COE prices up, others down

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening