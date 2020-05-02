You are here

Home > Government & Economy

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress on coronavirus response

Sat, May 02, 2020 - 7:43 AM

nz_fauci_020530.jpg
Top US health official Anthony Fauci will not testify next week to a congressional committee examining the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said on Friday, calling it "counterproductive" to have individuals involved in the response testify.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Top US health official Anthony Fauci will not testify next week to a congressional committee examining the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said on Friday, calling it "counterproductive" to have individuals involved in the response testify.

The White House issued an emailed statement after a spokesperson for the House of Representatives committee holding the hearing said the panel had been informed by Trump administration officials that Dr Fauci had been blocked from testifying.

"While the Trump administration continues its whole-of-government response to Covid-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at congressional hearings," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement to Reuters. "We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time."

Dr Fauci's testimony was being sought for a May 6 hearing by a House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees health programs, said spokesperson Evan Hollander. The Washington Post first reported that Dr Fauci would not testify.

Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been one of the leading medical experts helping to guide the US response to the highly contagious virus that has swept across the United States.

SEE ALSO

White House says talk of Trump firing Dr Fauci 'ridiculous'

Mr Trump and the Democratic-controlled House have repeatedly clashed over lawmakers' attempts to investigate administration actions.

In recent days, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have urged wide-ranging investigations into Mr Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed tens of thousands of Americans.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump now says he hopes US coronavirus deaths less than 100,000

KCNA reports North Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity

US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients

More recovery facilities to be set up for migrant workers

Temporary job redeployment may not avert layoffs later

Stay-home notice for construction sector extended till May 18

BREAKING NEWS

May 2, 2020 07:19 AM
Government & Economy

Trump now says he hopes US coronavirus deaths less than 100,000

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Friday seemingly increased his estimate of possible deaths in the United...

May 2, 2020 06:29 AM
Government & Economy

KCNA reports North Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity

[SEOUL] North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a...

May 2, 2020 06:24 AM
Government & Economy

US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients

[WASHINGTON] The experimental drug remdesivir has been authorised by US regulators for emergency use against Covid-...

May 2, 2020 06:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil firms, ends with weekly gain, as OPEC+ begins record cuts

[NEW YORK] US oil prices were 5 per cent higher while Brent crude rose above US$26 per barrel on Friday, with both...

May 2, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street tumbles as renewed tariff threat adds to uncertainties

[NEW YORK] Wall Street sold off sharply on Friday after President Donald Trump revived a threat of new tariffs...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.