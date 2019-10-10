You are here

White House denies report China's Liu He plans to leave Washington on Thursday

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 8:48 AM

[BENGALURU] The White House has denied a report from the South China Morning Post that said that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is planning to leave Washington on Thursday after just one day of minister-level meetings, a CNBC reporter said on Twitter.

"We are not aware of a change in the Vice Premier's travel plans at this time," a White House spokesman told CNBC.

Mr Liu is still scheduled to leave on Friday evening, CNBC reported, citing an official.

When asked if a breakthrough can be expected in the China talks this week, the official told CNBC that US President Donald Trump has not yet made up his mind.

