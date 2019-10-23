You are here

White House denounces 'smear campaign' against Trump

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 6:58 AM

The White House rejected damning testimony on Tuesday from a US diplomat in Donald Trump's impeachment probe as part of a "smear campaign" from the far left of the Democratic Party.
[WASHINGTON] The White House rejected damning testimony on Tuesday from a US diplomat in Donald Trump's impeachment probe as part of a "smear campaign" from the far left of the Democratic Party.

Stunning congressional testimony by Bill Taylor appeared to confirm allegations that Mr Trump abused his office by conditioning foreign aid to Ukraine on its leader interfering on Mr Trump's behalf in the 2020 election.

"President Trump has done nothing wrong - this is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

