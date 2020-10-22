You are here

White House official says next 48 hours key for stimulus deal

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 6:44 AM

"I don't think our chances get better after election. I do think the next 24 to 48 hours will tell us a whole lot," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News.
[WASHINGTON] A White House official on Wednesday said the next two days of talks over a new US stimulus package will be critical, as Washington policymakers touted only incremental progress in negotiations.

After months of dialogue and increasing signs of progress in recent days, both Democrats and Republicans say differences remain but they are nonetheless starting to put elements in writing that could become a legislative package costing trillions of dollars.

Congressional Democrats have been holding out for a broad bill with a number of support measures while Republicans have tried to hold down the price tag and narrow the focus, but both sides say they want to win approval before the November 3 election.

"I don't think our chances get better after election. I do think the next 24 to 48 hours will tell us a whole lot," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke again late Wednesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the session "brings us closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter.

US firms more optimistic amid uncertainty: Federal Reserve report

"With the exchange of legislative language, we are better prepared to reach compromise on several priorities," he said.

Mr Hammill said they have narrowed differences on a national testing plan but more work is needed on a programme to get American students back in schools safely.

Mr Meadows once again blamed the delays on Ms Pelosi, saying the administration raised their latest offer to US$1.9 trillion, closer to the US$2.2 trillion bill the House Speaker is backing.

President Donald Trump is "willing to lean into this," Mr Meadows said. "At some point Speaker Pelosi has to take yes for an answer." The negotiating teams continue to work and Ms Pelosi and Mr Mnuchin are scheduled to speak again on Thursday.

Approval in the Senate remains a question, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he would bring the measure to the floor for a vote if Mr Trump supported it.

Economists say the coronavirus-ravaged US economy has held up well because of the massive injection of about US$3 trillion in support for businesses and households earlier in the year, but needs additional support to avert more job losses and a wavy of bankruptcies.

AFP

Pompeo to raise China concerns on Asia tour

US firms more optimistic amid uncertainty: Federal Reserve report

45 lawmakers urge US to boycott Saudi-hosted G-20

Thailand weighs impact of upcoming US elections

President, lawmakers and wolves: What Americans will be voting for on Nov 3

I4.0 solutions key for businesses to stay ahead amid global uncertainty

