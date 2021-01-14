You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 11:45 AM

nz_covidtest_1401321.jpg
The World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency committee will meet two weeks early on Thursday to discuss the new coronavirus variants from South Africa and Britain that have rapidly spread to at least 50 countries and sparked widespread alarm.
PHOTO: AFP

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency committee will meet two weeks early on Thursday to discuss the new coronavirus variants from South Africa and Britain that have rapidly spread to at least 50 countries and sparked widespread alarm.

The newly identified variants,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

LTA awards S$34.3m civil contract for Hume station on Downtown Line

China's Dec exports rise 18.1% y-o-y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

China reports first Covid-19 death in eight months

Biden to unveil economic plan as US recovery buckles

Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

Japan machinery orders rise, Covid-19 emergency clouds outlook

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 12:00 PM
Garage

E-payments, transfers pip card transactions in South-east Asia; traditional banks keep their edge in mature markets

"E-MONEY" and interbank transfers are duking it out in the region, as their growth outstrips that for debit and...

Jan 14, 2021 11:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold retreats as US dollar, Treasury yields rebound

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell on Thursday as US Treasury yields and the dollar rebounded, while investors awaited...

Jan 14, 2021 11:45 AM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets rise with Biden stimulus plan in focus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly enjoyed fresh gains on Thursday as investors await Joe Biden's proposals for a vast...

Jan 14, 2021 11:43 AM
Real Estate

KKR closes first Asia-Pacific real estate fund at US$1.7b

[HONG KONG] US-based investment firm KKR & Co said on Thursday it had closed its first fund targeting real...

Jan 14, 2021 11:36 AM
Technology

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter chief Jack Dorsey backed the messaging platform's ban of US President Donald Trump, but said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, HC Surgical, Aspen, GL, GKE Corp, Keppel DC Reit

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

Margin squeeze puts F&B players in a spot over food delivery demand

Keppel DC Reit's MTN programme limit raised to S$2b from S$500m

UK's Johnson warns against 'unthinking sinophobia' in China ties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for