You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO fears spike in global covid-19 cases will be followed by increased deaths

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 12:24 AM

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist on Wednesday raised concern that the recent global increase in new Covid-19 infections will be followed by rising deaths that currently number around 5,000 every day.

Cases are surging, with nearly 20,000 infections reported...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Majority of Indian Americans to vote for Biden, survey says

Trump, Biden to hold rival TV town halls instead of debate

US producer prices accelerate in September

IMF urges governments to keep spending

MPs voice concerns over balancing the books given heavy spending on Covid-19 measures

China's credit growth remained robust in September amid recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 12:09 AM
Life & Culture

Copy of Shakespeare's collected plays sells for record US$9.9m

[NEW YORK] A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's plays for the first time sold for a record...

Oct 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Majority of Indian Americans to vote for Biden, survey says

[WASHINGTON] More than two-thirds of Indian American voters are expected to vote for Joe Biden and the Democratic...

Oct 15, 2020 12:00 AM
Transport

UK's new travel testing plan will boost flying, minister says

[LONDON] Britain's transport minister said on Wednesday that his coronavirus testing plans would get more people...

Oct 14, 2020 11:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo profit slumps on severance, remediation charges

[SAN FRANCISCO] Wells Fargo profit slumped 56 per cent as chief executive officer Charlie Scharf took charges to...

Oct 14, 2020 11:12 PM
Technology

Nokia moves to Google Cloud

[ESPOO, Finland] Finland's Nokia has signed a 5-year deal with Google to replace its IT infrastructure, including...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for