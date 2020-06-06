You are here

WHO finally endorses masks to prevent coronavirus transmission

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 10:32 AM

nz_masks_060662.jpg
Long after most nations urged their citizens to wear masks, and after months of hand-wringing about the quality of the evidence available, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday endorsed the use of face masks by the public to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[NEW YORK] Long after most nations urged their citizens to wear masks, and after months of hand-wringing about the quality of the evidence available, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday endorsed the use of face masks by the public to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.

