WHO halts hydroxychloroquine trials on Covid-19 patients

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 6:56 AM

nz_Hydroxychloroquine_180634.jpg
The World Health Organization decided Wednesday to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for hospitalised Covid-19 patients, finding it did not reduce the mortality rate.
PHOTO: AFP

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization decided Wednesday to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for hospitalised Covid-19 patients, finding it did not reduce the mortality rate.

A decades-old malaria and rheumatoid arthritis drug, hydroxychloroquine has been at the...

