WHO halts hydroxychloroquine trials on Covid-19 patients

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[GENEVA] The World Health Organization decided Wednesday to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for hospitalised Covid-19 patients, finding it did not reduce the mortality rate.
A decades-old malaria and rheumatoid arthritis drug, hydroxychloroquine has been at the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes