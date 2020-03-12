You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO labels Covid-19 as a pandemic

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 12:53 AM

file79msdsjr81xu5w61dx.jpg
"Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.
PHOTO:AFP

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation said Wednesday.

"Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus."

To date, more than 120,000 people worldwide have been infected with the disease and some 4,300 have died.

A pandemic is a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time.

However, Dr Tedros said it was still not too late for governments to have an impact. "All countries can change the course of this pandemic," he said.

Governments have to "strike a fine balance between protecting health, minimising disruption and respecting human life".

"We're in this together to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world. It's doable," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

WTO says services trade growth slowing as coronavirus strikes

Britain pledges £30b package to combat coronavirus

US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in February

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 3 RSAF servicemen

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 12:24 AM
Life & Culture

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet: study

[PARIS] Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity: scientists have...

Mar 12, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full...

Mar 12, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Trax buys Boston-based firm Survey.com

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC and Warburg Pincus, has made its fifth...

Mar 11, 2020 11:33 PM
Life & Culture

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

[MANHATTAN] Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexual assault. His next stop is...

Mar 11, 2020 11:20 PM
Stocks

Dow drops 4% as US equities sell-off deepens

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks fell further in mid-morning trading Wednesday amid rising signs the coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.