WHO moves to update Covid-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 9:17 PM

doc7b21dye2yck192j8vow0_doc7amnrgk3ulgob2r24n6.jpg
"This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with Covid-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
PHOTO: AFP

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was moving to update its guidelines on treating people stricken with Covid-19 to reflect results of a clinical trial that showed a cheap, common steroid can help save critically ill patients.

Trial results announced on Tuesday by...

