You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO plans slew of Covid-19 vaccine approvals for global rollout

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 10:31 AM

nz_vax_210121.jpg
The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to approve several Covid-19 vaccines from Western and Chinese manufacturers in coming weeks and months, a document published on Wednesday shows, as it aims for rapid rollouts in poorer countries.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to approve several Covid-19 vaccines from Western and Chinese manufacturers in coming weeks and months, a document published on Wednesday shows, as it aims for rapid rollouts in poorer countries.

COVAX, a global scheme co-led by the WHO...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bank of England's Bailey expects 'pronounced recovery' for economy

Taiwan-Biden ties off to strong start with invite for top diplomat

Australian economy forecast to rebound in 2021 as pandemic subsides: poll

Biden to roll back Trump policies, remake US role in climate crisis

Australian jobless rate falls as employment nears pre-pandemic highs

'Going home': Biden's surreal walk to the White House

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of England's Bailey expects 'pronounced recovery' for economy

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday he expected Britain's economy would recover...

Jan 21, 2021 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan-Biden ties off to strong start with invite for top diplomat

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's relationship with its most important global backer the United States has gotten off to a strong...

Jan 21, 2021 09:55 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks flat at Thursday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning barely moved as investors took a breather following a five-day...

Jan 21, 2021 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday as Biden takes office; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares opened in positive territory on Thursday, following a strong lead from Wall Street overnight, as...

Jan 21, 2021 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

Australian economy forecast to rebound in 2021 as pandemic subsides: poll

[BENGALURU] Australia's economy, which entered 2021 in better shape than most of its peers, will gain further...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

MNCs eye local market hires, instead of expat pool, to drive strategic growth in S-E Asia

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

Biden says Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for