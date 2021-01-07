You are here

WHO reviewing Covid vaccines from China, AstraZeneca for emergency listing

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 11:17 PM

The World Health Organization is reviewing Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Chinese developers for possible emergency listing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] The World Health Organization is reviewing Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Chinese developers for possible emergency listing, its top immunization and vaccination expert said on Thursday, following the United Nation's health agency's listing of a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec 31.

"We are under review of some of the vaccines from China, for the AstraZeneca vaccine. We are in discussions and beginning processes with other vaccines," WHO immunization director Kate O'Brien told an online social media event, urging vaccine developers to submit data on promising candidates.

US trade gap widened to second-biggest on record in November

US unemployment claims remain high

Australia reviewing funds transfers after Vatican seeks clarification

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Malaysia reports record jump in Covid-19 cases amid fears of new lockdown

Trump assures orderly transition to a Biden presidency

