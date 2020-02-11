You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO says Coronavirus emergency 'holds a very grave threat' for world

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 6:01 PM

doc798prr625771688l2n7g_doc798cnh3j9ox67h47k39.jpg
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said with 99 per cent of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[GENEVA] China's coronavirus outbreak poses a "very grave threat for the rest of the world", the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday in an appeal for sharing virus samples and speeding up research into drugs and vaccines.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing the start of a two-day meeting aimed at accelerating research into drugs, diagnostics and vaccines into the flu-like virus amid growing concerns about its ability to spread.

To date China has reported 42,708 confirmed cases, including 1,017 deaths, Mr Tedros said.

"With 99 per cent of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world," he told more than 400 researchers and national authorities, including some taking part by video conference from mainland China and Taiwan.

Many questions remain about the origin of the virus, which crossed the species barrier after emerging at a wildlife market in the central city of Wuhan in December, and is spread from person-to-person by droplets from coughing or sneezing.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes US total to 13

"We hope that one of the outcomes of this meeting will be an agreed roadmap for research around which researchers and donors will align," Mr Tedros told the closed-door meeting, according to remarks made available by the UN agency.

"The bottom line is solidarity, solidarity, solidarity. That is especially true in relation to sharing of samples and sequences," Mr Tedros said. "To defeat this outbreak, we need open and equitable sharing, according to the principles of fairness and equity." 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

The continuing impact of the novel coronavirus

Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

Fed chief Powell likely to give Congress largely positive economic update

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Hopes crisis nearly over as rains forecast to douse more Australia wildfires

Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes US total to 13

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 06:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Jardine Cycle & Carriage loses Cycle & Carriage Bintang privatisation bid

REGIONAL automotive dealer Jardine Cycle & Carriage's bid to privatise its Malaysian arm was stymied at a...

Feb 11, 2020 05:51 PM
Consumer

M&S picks CFO from supplier as executive suite’s door turns

[LONDON] Marks & Spencer Group Plc named a new chief financial officer from food supplier Greencore Group Plc,...

Feb 11, 2020 05:39 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.68...

Feb 11, 2020 05:04 PM
Real Estate

2 Yishun industrial properties up for sale via EOI: Edmund Tie

TWO industrial properties in Yishun are up for sale via expression of interest (EOI). Potential buyers may submit...

Feb 11, 2020 04:40 PM
Technology

Samsung to unveil square-shaped foldable phones to challenge Apple

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics is set to unveil a new, square-shaped foldable smartphone and updated versions of its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly