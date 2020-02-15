You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WHO says not advising on whether to hold Tokyo Olympics

Sat, Feb 15, 2020 - 12:23 PM

nz_tokyo2020_150220.jpg
The World Health Organisation on Friday said it was not advising on whether or not to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics this year amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation on Friday said it was not advising on whether or not to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics this year amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

But Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, said the UN agency could offer technical advice on how to handle possible risks around the event.

"We have not offered advice to the IOC for the Olympics one way or the other. And neither would we, it's not the role of WHO to call off or not call off any event," Ryan said at a regular press conference in Geneva.

"It's the decision of hosting countries and the organising agencies to make that decision," he said.

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) coordination commission earlier on Friday insisted there was no danger of Tokyo 2020 being cancelled or moved.

SEE ALSO

WHO chief confident about China's ability to contain virus

"The advice we have received from the World Health Organization is that there is no case for a contingency plan to cancel or move the Games," John Coates told reporters after a project review meeting.

Ryan explained that the UN health agency regularly offered technical advice to countries hosting all kinds of mass gatherings, such as sporting events or religious festivals.

"At this stage, there has been no specific discussion or no specific decision made regarding any of those mass events in the coming months.

"But we stand ready to offer both member states hosting events and organisations organising events to offer them the best mechanism and risk assessment approaches that we have," he said.

The Covid-19 outbreak has killed nearly 1,400 people and infected around 64,000 - most of them in China.

Two dozen countries, including Japan, have confirmed cases of the disease, which the WHO has declared a global health emergency.

Tokyo organisers have slammed "fake news" and scare-mongering over the coronavirus outbreak for causing panic ahead of the Games, which open on July 24.

AFP

Government & Economy

US official reveals details of Taliban deal

IMF chief says virus may warrant coordinated economic action

US raises tariffs on European-built aircraft in ongoing dispute over subsidies

China reports 143 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 14

Virus outbreak hitting many areas of China economy: Alibaba

Recession possible amid Covid-19 outbreak, says PM Lee

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 15, 2020 12:37 PM
Banking & Finance

China will maintain prudent monetary policy amid coronavirus situation

[BEIJING] China will maintain its prudent monetary policy, vice-governor of the central bank said on Saturday, at a...

Feb 15, 2020 12:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Buffett's Berkshire cuts Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes after Kroger and Biogen investment

[NEW YORK] Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said it has taken a US$549.1 million stake in Kroger Co...

Feb 15, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

US official reveals details of Taliban deal

[MUNICH] A US-Taliban deal for a seven-day reduction violence in Afghanistan will apply across the country, a senior...

Feb 15, 2020 11:01 AM
Transport

American, United push back 737 MAX return amid new approval delays

[CHICAGO] American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are pushing back the return of Boeing 737 MAX...

Feb 15, 2020 10:24 AM
Government & Economy

IMF chief says virus may warrant coordinated economic action

[BERLIN] The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said global central banks and governments may need to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly