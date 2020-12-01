You are here

WHO says 'will do everything' to find Covid-19 origins

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 7:09 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization insisted on Monday it would do everything possible to find the animal origins of Covid-19, insisting that knowledge was vital to preventing future outbreaks.

"We want to know the origin and we will do everything to know the origin," WHO chief Tedros...

Government & Economy

