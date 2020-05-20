You are here

WHO states agree to independent probe of coronavirus response

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 12:06 AM

Countries taking part in the WHO's annual assembly, being held virtually for the first time, adopted a resolution by consensus urging a joint response to the crisis.
PHOTO: AFP

[GENEVA] World Health Organization member states agreed Tuesday to an independent probe into the UN agency's coronavirus response as US criticism mounted over its handling of the pandemic.

They also agreed to push for equitable access for any treatments or vaccines developed against Covid...

