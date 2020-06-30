WHO to send team to China as it warns pandemic far from over

Get our introductory offer at only
[GENEVA] Six months on from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the WHO said on Monday it was sending a team to China to work towards finding the source - as it warned the pandemic was far from over.
And the World Health Organization warned that in an atmosphere of global division and...
