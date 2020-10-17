You are here

WHO trial to assess other antibody, antiviral drugs after remdesivir doubt

Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 2:08 PM

nz_remdesivir_171091.jpg
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it would assess monoclonal antibodies and other antiviral drugs in its trial of potential Covid-19 treatments, after the trial found Gilead Science's remdesivir had no impact on survival rates.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it would assess monoclonal antibodies and other antiviral drugs in its trial of potential Covid-19 treatments, after the trial found Gilead Science's remdesivir had no impact on survival rates.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom...

