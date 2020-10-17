WHO trial to assess other antibody, antiviral drugs after remdesivir doubt

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it would assess monoclonal antibodies and other antiviral drugs in its trial of potential Covid-19 treatments, after the trial found Gilead Science's remdesivir had no impact on survival rates.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes