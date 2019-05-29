You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 1:38 PM

BP_CBD_290519_37.jpg
Singapore made the list because of its large current account surplus and net foreign currency purchases of at least US$17 billion (S$23.48 billion) in 2018, equivalent to 4.6 per cent of GDP, according to the Treasury.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] The US Treasury added Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam to a watchlist for currency manipulation, putting their foreign-exchange policies under scrutiny.

Singapore made the list because of its large current account surplus and net foreign currency purchases of at least US$17 billion (S$23.48 billion) in 2018, equivalent to 4.6 per cent of GDP, according to the Treasury.

Malaysia was cited for its bilateral trade surplus with the US of US$27 billion last year and its current account surplus of 2.1 per cent of GDP. Vietnam was highlighted for its large current account and bilateral trade surpluses.

Being labelled a currency manipulator doesn't come with immediate penalties, but can rattle financial markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore should undertake reforms that will lower its high saving rate and boost low domestic consumption, while striving to ensure that its real exchange rate is in line with economic fundamentals, to help narrow its large and persistent external surpluses, the Treasury said in its report.

It also welcomed Singapore's pledge to report more intervention data, while acknowledging that currency adjustments are its main monetary policy tool.

"Singapore's monetary policy adjustments are primarily made through its currency, hence, intervention activities are relatively heavier," said Ms Christy Tan, head of markets strategy at National Australia Bank.

"I doubt it will have a meaningful impact," she said, noting that Singapore is "still very export-oriented" in light of the US advice to boost domestic consumption.

'MARKET-DETERMINED'

Malaysia's central bank said the country supported free and fair trade and didn't have unfair currency practices, adding that inclusion on the list had no consequences for the country's economy.

"The ringgit exchange rate is market-determined and is not relied upon for exports competitiveness," Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement.

Countries with a current-account surplus with the US equivalent to 2 per cent of gross domestic product are now eligible for the list, down from 3 per cent.

Other thresholds include persistent intervention in markets for a nation's currency, and a trade surplus of at least US$20 billion.

Countries that meet two of the three criteria are placed on the watch list. China only met one of the criteria, but the Treasury said it's on the list because of its large trade surplus with the US.

The other two Asian countries on the list are Japan and South Korea. India was removed from the watch group, given that it's met only one of the three criteria - a "significant" bilateral surplus with the US - for two straight reports.

TRADE WAR

Vietnam was at risk of meeting all three of the Treasury's new criteria for the currency manipulator tag.

The Treasury excused Vietnam's recent currency intervention, citing movements in both directions and net foreign exchange purposes that had "reasonable rationale" to rebuild reserves.

Mr Kim Hwan, an economist at NH Investment & Securities in Seoul, said US-China trade tensions may have played a role in the Treasury's move.

The fact that Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia are added to the list "indicates the US is continuing to pressure China", said Mr Kim.

"These countries are all South-east Asian countries that have close economic correlations with China."

Japan was urged to enact structural reforms that would ease the public debt burden and trade imbalances, and South Korea was called on to limit currency interventions even as it was applauded for fresh disclosures on those actions.

Malaysia was cited for improvement on its external rebalancing.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not engage in currency manipulation in response to US Treasury report

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

lwx_sg_290519_25.jpg
May 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

4 in 5 Singapore firms fell prey to financial crimes over past year: Refinitiv poll

lwx_office workers_290519_56.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Flexible work arrangements should be offered at the outset for greater diversity: Hays

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening