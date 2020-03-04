You are here

Win each for Sanders, Biden as first Super Tuesday polls close: US networks

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 8:28 AM

A total of 1,357 delegates are at stake on Tuesday, and Mr Biden needs a good performance to prevent Mr Sanders from taking a potentially insurmountable lead into the party's nominating convention in July.
[BURLINGTON, United States] Joe Biden was projected to win the Virginia primary and Bernie Sanders triumphed in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in the first of 14 states voting on Tuesday to pick a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump.

The leftist Sanders had been expecting a comfortable Super Tuesday win in his home state, with 16 delegates up for grabs, but centrist Joe Biden hoped to stall his momentum nationwide - starting in Virginia with its 99 delegates.

Polls in the remaining 12 states were to close in waves up until 11.00pm Eastern time (0400 GMT Wednesday).

