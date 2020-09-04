You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Women closing the pay gap with men, at least when newly hired

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 10:52 AM

nz_manhattan_040971.jpg
Women are starting to be paid almost as much as men, a report released on Sept 2 shows.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Women are starting to be paid almost as much as men, a report released on Sept 2 shows.

Progress in closing the wage gap is more apparent when focusing on employees accepting new positions, according to the New Hires Quality Index from the WE Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Michigan. The data - which measures earnings of people taking new jobs each month - indicates that newly hired women earned about 96 per cent of what men did as at July.

Data from Brad Hershbein, an economist at the Upjohn Institute, largely supports a research paper from Rakesh Kochhar at Pew Research Center earlier this year which showed average hourly wages for females jumped 45 per cent between 1980 and 2018, compared with 14 per cent for males.

Employers seeking strong social skills are going after females, Dr Kockhar found, while Dr Hershbein attributed the wage gains by women partly to educational attainment. About 23 per cent of male new hires this year had a college degree compared with more than 29 per cent for females.

Looked at another way, men now account for 51 per cent of the total wage bill compared with 55 per cent a decade ago.

SEE ALSO

Putting minimum wage under scrutiny

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia developer charged with bribing Malaysia officials

Airlines urge UK, US to start London-New York passenger testing trial

Bank of England says regulators must keep ahead of stablecoins

New BBC boss says staff should not air their views on social media

US: Tech tumble jams Wall Street into reverse; sharpest fall since June

Minimum wage, sharp words and no easy answers

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 11:36 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

DBS Group Research on Thursday said that the market has not priced in a Phase Three Singapore reopening for...

Sep 4, 2020 11:23 AM
Consumer

Beef is proving more profitable than chicken in pandemic

[SAO PAULO] Inexpensive chicken was supposed to be the pick of the proteins in the pandemic. But suppliers with a...

Sep 4, 2020 11:22 AM
Consumer

E-cigarette maker Juul to cut staff by half, exit more markets: source

[NEW YORK] E-cigarette giant Juul Labs could cut more than half its workforce, according to a person familiar with...

Sep 4, 2020 10:50 AM
Consumer

FedEx plans 70,000-job hiring spree for record holiday surge

[DALLAS] FedEx Corp plans to hire about 70,000 seasonal workers to handle the holiday surge of packages, up 27 per...

Sep 4, 2020 10:44 AM
Real Estate

Australia developer charged with bribing Malaysia officials

[SYDNEY] Australian police have charged a property developer for allegedly paying about A$4.8 million (S$4.7 million...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Series C funding sends Biofourmis to near-unicorn status

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 1.2%

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

More retail and hospitality space being converted to office use

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.