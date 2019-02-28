You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Women granted only three quarters of men's legal rights: World Bank

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 6:58 AM

SL_kg_280219_24.jpg
"If women have equal opportunities to reach their full potential, the world would not only be fairer, it would be more prosperous as well," Kristalina Georgieva, the bank's interim president, said in a statement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Women around the world are granted only three quarters of the legal rights enjoyed by men, often preventing them from getting jobs or opening businesses, the World Bank found in study published Wednesday.

"If women have equal opportunities to reach their full potential, the world would not only be fairer, it would be more prosperous as well," Kristalina Georgieva, the bank's interim president, said in a statement.

While reforms in many countries are a step in the right direction, "2.7 billion women are still legally barred from having the same choice of jobs as men."

The study included an index measuring gender disparities that was derived from data collected over a decade from 187 countries and using eight indicators to evaluate the balance of rights afforded to men and women.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report showed progress over the past 10 years, with the index rising to 75 from 70, out of a possible 100, as 131 countries have agreed to enact 274 reforms, adopting laws or regulations allowing greater inclusion of women.

Among the improvements, 35 countries have proposed laws against sexual harassment in the workplace, granting protections to an additional 2 billion women, while 22 nations have abolished restrictions that kept women out of certain industrial sectors.

Six nations - Belgium, Denmark, France, Latvia and Sweden - scored a 100, "meaning they give women and men equal legal rights in the measured areas," the World Bank said.

A decade ago, no economy had achieved a perfect score.

On the other hand, too many women still face discriminatory laws or regulations at every stage of their professional lives: 56 nations made no improvement over the last decade.

South Asia saw the greatest progress, although it still achieved a relatively low score of 58.36. It was followed by Southeast Asia and the Pacific, at 70.73 and 64.80, respectively.

Latin-America and the Caribbean recorded the second highest scores among emerging and developing economies at 79.09.

Conversely, the Middle-East and North Africa posted the lowest score for gender equality at 47.37. The World Bank nevertheless pointed to encouraging changes, such as the introduction of laws against domestic violence, in particular in Algeria and Lebanon.

AFP

Government & Economy

Spain probes North Korea embassy incident

Kim, Trump get down to business over North Korean nukes

Trump ex-lawyer has no proof of Russia collusion but 'suspicions'

Steel, aluminum tariffs holding up trade deal ratification: Canada official

MPs back May's new Brexit strategy as EU warns of delay conditions

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_lbw_280219_9.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening