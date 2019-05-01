Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A STRONG labour movement remains crucial to Singapore - even as the future of work looks very different, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his May Day Message for this year.
Mr Lee called on unions to continue to be constructive and cooperative with employers and government - as they
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg