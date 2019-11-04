You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Worker dies in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 12:08 PM

[SINGAPORE] A worker has died after a construction crane collapsed at a worksite in Novena on Monday.

Another injured worker was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for help at a construction site in Jalan Tan Tock Seng at about 8.50am.

"A Boom of a tower crane had collapsed at the construction site and a man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," SCDF said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Another worker was taken to TTSH after the incident."

SEE ALSO

South Korea searches for survivors of helicopter crash off disputed islands

Workers at the worksite told The Straits Times that the deceased was an Indian national and the other injured worker, a Bangladeshi, was hurt in his leg.

A resident whose apartment faces the construction site said she heard a loud boom in the area at about 8.30am. The 33-year-old consultant, who wishes to be known as Mrs Goh, said she saw a crane operator stuck on top of the partially-collapsed crane at the construction site.

A new 17-storey 500-bed rehabilitation complex, which is part of TTSH, is being built by the Ministry of Health (MOH) at the worksite. Construction started in March 2017 and is scheduled to be completed by 2022.

Ms Goh said that she saw SCDF ambulances and personnel at the scene.

The worker stuck at the top of the broken crane was able to climb down from the crane after 20 minutes, she added.

When contacted, Crane World Asia confirmed that its crane had collapsed at the worksite and it was looking into the incident.

The Straits Times has contacted main contractor Kajima, the Ministry of Manpower and MOH for more information.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

New grant for Singapore workplaces to promote active mobility

Australia and China vow to work on repairing bilateral relationship

Whistleblower offers Republicans testimony as Trump pushes to unmask

Nigeria's border closure to last at least until end-Jan

US court blocks another Trump immigration initiative

Money FM oodcast: Minister Masagos on how Singapore can combat climate change

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 12:03 PM
Real Estate

Why Barbie, a blimp and a Wienermobile are posting on Airbnb

[EVANSTON] It was a warm August evening in Evanston, Illinois, just north of Chicago, when the Wienermobile rolled...

Nov 4, 2019 11:53 AM
Banking & Finance

HK Exchange Fund's Q3 investment income slides 55%

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK...

Nov 4, 2019 11:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore futures slip as Vale gets nod to resume major mine ops

[MANILA] Iron ore futures in China, the world's top consumer of the steelmaking raw material, and in Singapore were...

Nov 4, 2019 11:42 AM
Real Estate

Riverside Piazza near Clarke Quay for en bloc sale with S$198m reserve price

THE RIVERSIDE Piazza near Clarke Quay will be put up for collective sale via tender at a reserve price of S$198...

Nov 4, 2019 11:27 AM
Life & Culture

Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for more than US$400,000

[LOS ANGELES] It was the one they all wanted -- the black leather jacket and high-waisted skin-tight pants worn by...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly