Worker dies in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub

[SINGAPORE] A worker has died after a construction crane collapsed at a worksite in Novena on Monday.

Another injured worker was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for help at a construction site in Jalan Tan Tock Seng at about 8.50am.

"A Boom of a tower crane had collapsed at the construction site and a man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," SCDF said.

"Another worker was taken to TTSH after the incident."

Workers at the worksite told The Straits Times that the deceased was an Indian national and the other injured worker, a Bangladeshi, was hurt in his leg.

A resident whose apartment faces the construction site said she heard a loud boom in the area at about 8.30am. The 33-year-old consultant, who wishes to be known as Mrs Goh, said she saw a crane operator stuck on top of the partially-collapsed crane at the construction site.

A new 17-storey 500-bed rehabilitation complex, which is part of TTSH, is being built by the Ministry of Health (MOH) at the worksite. Construction started in March 2017 and is scheduled to be completed by 2022.

Ms Goh said that she saw SCDF ambulances and personnel at the scene.

The worker stuck at the top of the broken crane was able to climb down from the crane after 20 minutes, she added.

When contacted, Crane World Asia confirmed that its crane had collapsed at the worksite and it was looking into the incident.

The Straits Times has contacted main contractor Kajima, the Ministry of Manpower and MOH for more information.

