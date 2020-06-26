You are here

GE2020

Workers' Party to contest 4 GRCs, 2 single-seat wards

Party will contest in Hougang and Punggol West SMCs and in Aljunied, Marine Parade, Sengkang and East Coast GRCs
Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

BT_20200626_NICOLE_4156833.jpg
WP's first batch of candidates are Nicole Seah (above), Yee Jenn Jong, Louis Chua Kheng Wee, and Muhammad Azhar Abdul Latip.

Singapore

THE Workers' Party (WP) plans to contest in two single-seat wards and four Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) in the upcoming General Election, the party's chief said on Thursday.

In a virtual press conference, the party's secretary-general Pritam Singh said the...

