You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

Mr Lee visited the Lifelong Learning Institute for a first-hand look at WSG's efforts in securing jobs for some 30,000 people
Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
PM Lee was accompanied by the Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Eunos. He said: "We have to work at the domestic services part too because a lot of those are Singapore companies, SMEs, big employment there, and we want to make sure we have programmes to reach them and can upgrade them and the workers in them."
BT PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
PM Lee with jobseekers who have been placed into new jobs through career support measures. They will also be briefed on Workforce Singapore's efforts to address technology transformation by working with employers and partnering training providers, trade associations and business chambers to equip workers.
BT PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Singapore

WORKFORCE Singapore (WSG) is gaining momentum in its efforts to help workers who are victims of economic restructuring to find new employment, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Some 30,000 people were placed in new jobs under the WSG's Adapt and Grow programmes

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
5 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_LIZOCBC12_3666419.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Life & Culture

OCBC Cycle launches new corporate category with BT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening