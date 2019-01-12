Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WORKFORCE Singapore (WSG) is gaining momentum in its efforts to help workers who are victims of economic restructuring to find new employment, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Some 30,000 people were placed in new jobs under the WSG's Adapt and Grow programmes
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg