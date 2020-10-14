World Bank approves US$12b for Covid-19 vaccines

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The World Bank said on Tuesday that it approved US$12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatment.
The financing "aims to support vaccination of up to a billion people," the bank said in a statement....
