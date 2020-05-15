You are here

World leaders 'unlikely' to meet at UN assembly as planned in September: Guterres

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200515_UNGA15_4117996.jpg
Mr Guterres says he is looking at "various alternatives" made possible by digital technology.
PHOTO: AFP

New York 

THE Covid-19 pandemic makes it "unlikely" that world leaders and thousands of other participants will be able to gather in New York in September for the annual United Nations (UN) General Assembly, the UN's secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said.

In an interview with...

