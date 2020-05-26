You are here

Home > Government & Economy

World needs 'green recovery', health pros tell G-20 leaders

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 8:39 AM

rk_G20-leaders_260520.jpg
Trillions of dollars, euros and yuan pouring into post-pandemic economies must build a "healthy and green recovery", 200 medical groups representing 40 million health professionals worldwide told G-20 leaders on Tuesday in an open letter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Trillions of dollars, euros and yuan pouring into post-pandemic economies must build a "healthy and green recovery", 200 medical groups representing 40 million health professionals worldwide told G-20 leaders on Tuesday in an open letter.

The twenty nations accounting for 90 per...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports tipped to fall -4% to -1% in 2020

Singapore recession forecast for 2020 worsens to between -4% and -7%

France virus toll nears 28,500 as daily deaths slow

Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency

WHO suspends trials of hydroxychloroquine as virus treatment

Coronavirus measures 'disastrous' for children: watchdog

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 08:48 AM
Real Estate

Warburg Pincus, John Lim, CK Asset, Straits Trading to raise their stakes in ARA

SHAREHOLDERS of ARA Asset Management will increase their stakes in the real estate fund manager through a series of...

May 26, 2020 08:39 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports tipped to fall -4% to -1% in 2020

HOPES for at least some growth in the key non-oil domestic exports (NODX) this year has given way to a projection of...

May 26, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher after lifting state of emergency

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the...

May 26, 2020 08:00 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore recession forecast for 2020 worsens to between -4% and -7%

THE Singapore economy is staring at a much deeper recession than earlier forecast, with gross domestic product (GDP...

May 26, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Brazil still plans to privatise 43 airports through 2022: minister

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's infrastructure minister said on Monday the country still wants to privatise 43 airports through...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.