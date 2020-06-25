WP introduces new candidates, including Nicole Seah and Yee Jenn Jong

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Workers' Party plans to contest in two single-seat wards and four Group Representation Constituencies (GRC) in the upcoming General Election, the party's chief said on Thursday.
In a virtual press conference, the party's secretary-general Pritam Singh said the party will field...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes