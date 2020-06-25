WP's Low Thia Khiang, Chen Show Mao, Png Eng Huat not contesting GE2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WORKERS' Party's (WP) former chief Low Thia Khiang and two senior members - Aljunied GRC MP Chen Show Mao and Hougang MP Png Eng Huat - have decided not to take part in the upcoming General Election (GE).
In a virtual press conference on Thursday, the party's secretary-general Pritam...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes